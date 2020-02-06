Dear Editor:
I find it striking that, in a country where prayer in the public place has been under at least some attack, every single day of the presidential impeachment trial was begun with an audible prayer from the very distinguished Rear Admiral Barry C. Black, chaplain of the United States Senate. The text of each prayer may be heard, or read as text at https://www.c-span.org/person/?barryblack.
I bring attention to the words of his Opening Prayer on Day 3:
“Let us pray. Sovereign God, author of liberty, we gather in this historic chamber for the solemn responsibility of these impeachment proceedings. Give wisdom to the distinguished Chief Justice John Roberts as he presides. Lord, you are all powerful and know our thoughts before we form them. As our lawmakers have become jurors, remind them of your admonition in First Corinthians 10:31, that whatever they do should be done for your glory.”
He continues:
“Help them remember that patriots reside on both sides of the aisle, that words have consequences, and that how something is said can be as important as what is said. Give them a civility built upon integrity that brings consistency in their beliefs and actions. We pray in your powerful name, amen.”
In making his closing remarks on the final day of the House managers’ opening arguments, which was Day 5 of the Impeachment Trial, one must wonder whether Congressman Adam Schiff had been attentive at all to the words in the opening prayer of Chaplain Black only two days earlier.
Especially when he followed the statement quoted in the opinion piece titled “Thoughts and prayers for GOP senators’ feelings” in the Jan. 29 edition of the Barrow News-Journal — “Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike.” — with this statement: “I don’t know if that is true. I have to say when I read that, that I don’t know, I don’t know if that’s true...”
Should not we, as Christians and citizens of these United States of America, pray for all our elected officials, Republican or Democrat? Or do Democrats not need our thoughts and prayers?
Two quotes I have read on a daily calendar this week have stated:
“I’ve learned from experience that the greatest part of our happiness or misery depends on our dispositions and not on our circumstances.”
- Martha Washington
“Make no judgments where you have no compassion.”
- Anne McCaffrey
—
Ralph Edwards
Winder
