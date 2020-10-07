Dear Editor:
In this complex election year, we are inundated with issues from COVID-19, to social justice, to health care and immigration — all very important.
It is easy to look past another critical issue: our security. With Russian interference in our political system, we seem to be ignoring the fact that China and Iran are working just as hard to defeat President Trump. In a future world of climate change, the world's resources will not support all the world's population. In its long-term plans, China is working hard to ensure that it will control its share. They have bought the world's silence while they subjugate 2 million Urghar Muslims in work camps and seize neighboring countries’ territory in defiance of U.N. rulings.
All it will take in a Biden administration is one sign of weakness, like President Obama and Biden showed in Syria, and the missiles, jets and troops could start crossing the straits of Taiwan to put an end to the defiance of millions of peaceful, hardworking Taiwanese people to the will of the almighty Chinese Communist Party.
So far, President Trump has been the lone thorn in the CCP's side. The trade wars, while painful, hurt China more than they did us — very embarrassing for Xi. Our freedom of the seas, transits through the straits and South China Sea are continuing reminders that the U.S. still stands up to bullies.
In this election, while domestic issues are important, let us not overlook the consequences of sending the wrong message to the world, or our children and grandchildren may be called to clean up the mess with their blood.
—
Phillip Jackson
(0) comments
