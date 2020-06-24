Dear Editor:
I want to thank Barnard Sims (“The devaluing of a human life”) and Zach Mitcham (“Race in America—what to tell a child?”) for expressing so well what is in the hearts and minds of most Americans these days.
As seen daily on TV, our young men and women continue with their peaceful protests to push our leaders toward a more perfect union despite interference from extreme groups on the right and left and opportunistic looters.
History is indeed being made and hopefully we will all be better for it.
It seems to me what America needs to soothe its stomach right now is a president that is more Alka-Seltzer than kerosene.
—
Harper Kindle
Statham
