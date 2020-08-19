Dear Editor:
In response to Charles Winfrey's letter in the Aug. 12 edition, I also cannot remain silent about what this president is doing to our country.
I have lived in Georgia for 38 years and voted in 11 presidential elections. The mindset and philosophy of the Republican Party has changed greatly in this time, now filled with far-right conspiracy theorists and self-interest factions.
Regarding this president's response to COVID-19, look at the initial press conferences where the virus was downplayed and Americans were told it would amount to nothing and cause less sickness then the flu. There was information in this president's daily briefings as early as January, saying something needs to be done quickly and effectively to combat this mounting health problem.
Well, here we are six months later, the posterchild of the world in how not to respond to a pandemic, because of the complete and total failure of federal leadership and lack of a federal plan to combat this pandemic. This president had states bidding against each other for vital health supplies for frontline workers, while telling governors to solve their own problems. He argued, and continues to argue, with the top medical professionals in our county, some of whom he appointed, as to how to respond to this health crisis. This president was supposed to be the leader of this county and he completely and utterly failed at his job.
This president has done nothing but blame anyone and everyone else for his failure to lead our country. What he has done well is line his pockets, and those of his business associates, just as his father and grandfather did while operating as some of the biggest slum lords in the history of New York City. He spends more time golfing at Mar-A-Lago than working with Congress to solve our nation's challenges. I am certain Gov. Cuomo was happy he relocated his residence to Florida.
This president has surrounded himself with individuals who fail to understand how a representative democracy should operate and instead twist the rule of law to suit their own agendas. Imagine forcibly removing peaceful protestors from public grounds, for a photo opportunity on church property, whose officials disagreed with his presence there. How many great former military leaders, including Colin Powell, Mike Mullen and James Mattis, have denounced this president as dividing, rather than uniting, Americans?
This president's interview with Jonathan Swan on Aug. 3 should be required viewing for anyone planning to vote in the upcoming presidential election. Swan covered a myriad of topics, including COVID-19, Russian bounties on our soldiers, mail-in voting, fake news, Epstein/Maxwell, federal troop tactics in Portland, Black Lives Matter and John Lewis. Trump’s opinions and responses are eye-opening and certainly reveal his disdain for America and Americans, as well as his inflated ego, by stating he is second to Abraham Lincoln in presidential performance of duties.
This president is the absolute antithesis of a leader and has created the most divisive environment in our nation's history. He is also responsible for the biggest economic downturn in our nation's history, with record unemployment and shrinking of our GDP. He has no great accomplishments, only epic failures, which have jeopardized our position as the world's preeminent superpower.
Americans need to remember this when they vote in November, because we cannot afford another four years of this president.
—
Scott Morgan
Bethlehem
