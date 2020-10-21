Dear Editor:
In my 73 years on this earth, I have learned a few things.
Stay true to yourself and think for yourself. Ignore people trying to get you join clicks, mobs, parties or movements. These people know that groups are easier to control than individuals. People will do things in groups they would never do on their own.
I have learned that yelling at someone that they have to change will not change them. Attacking hate just drives it into hiding where it festers. The best way to handle hate is to replace it with love, civility and understanding.
Tell someone they can't do something and they look for loopholes.
It is not a fluke that the two greatest laws in the Bible are positive. Love the Lord — we are individually not the center of the universe — and love your neighbor. Note: not neighbors, but two fellow travelers on a planet of 7 billion, shaking hands and telling each other that I want to know you as a person, and your life matters to me.
—
Phil Jackson
Statham
