Like so many debates between Liberal and Conservative thinkers, Mike Buffington and I probably have more in common with regards to our desired outcomes than it would appear based on our disagreements over the best methods to achieve them.
Week after week he (and his team) put multiple newspapers to bed, by deadline, while simultaneously researching and writing quality articles and opinion pieces of great interest to readers like me. That is a prolific work product. Picking out something I disagree with is much easier! Yet Buffington has printed a number of my rebuttals that take exception with opinions that are clearly heart-felt and important to him.
In our recent exchange regarding Fox News, I must concede his point number 1 about the lawsuit implications. On his point number 2 (the veracity of an election) we can agree to disagree because I view media (and deep state) suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story, just before an election, rises well above “whataboutism” sufficient to potentially change the election outcome, a grotesquely severe tort by any measure.
As editor, Buffington has a bully-pulpit which could easily be abused through viewpoint discrimination. But he doesn't.
I very much respect and appreciate that, which is why I remain a subscriber.
