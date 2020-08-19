Dear Editor:
Aunt Minnie was a postmaster. She and my mother grew up poor and proud on a 40-acre cotton farm in the South.
Aunt Minnie was able to go to college for a while because one of her high school teachers recognized her brilliance and paid her way. When the funds gave out, Aunt Minnie taught school for a while, and then, at age 23, applied for the Post Office job and answered the test questions 100 percent correctly. She was appointed to the job by President Warren G. Harding, and she stayed there until she retired. She and her fellow postmasters loved the post office and conducted their jobs with pride and efficiency. I believe they would have defended the institution with their lives.
She must be flouncing about in her grave now, for President Trump is slowly and systematically undermining the United States Postal Service, holding back funds, removing sorting machines, removing community roadside mail boxes. The effort is led by Trump’s appointee to the top job, a man whose reputation is iffy and who knows absolutely nothing about the old, storied, Constitution-sanctified, vital institution he is sabotaging.
My disturbing vision of our mail without dedicated postal employees or with postal workers overwhelmed by a job they do not have sufficient means to implement is that the result could be a situation similar to the coronavirus mess. Everybody’s business is nobody’s business. My prescription medicine and somebody’s Social Security check, votes, packages and birthday cards from my grandchildren moving into the ether without focus — never to be found again. Chaos.
—
Beth Bassett
Winder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.