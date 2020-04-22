Dear Editor:
Federal guidelines released by the White House don’t include how to finance the billions of dollars necessary for expanded testing and how Georgia and other states should deal with future shortages of protective equipment if the virus resurges in the fall.
The guidelines assume the ability to quickly contain future outbreaks by quarantining sick people and their contacts. But how will Georgia’s strained public health systems achieve that goal? States are expected to establish a system of tracking the spread of coronavirus. The Trump administration is assuming a loose confederation of efforts between the federal government and states will deliver robust testing and tracking. Doesn’t look promising to me.
President Trump originally thumped his chest and declared himself ruler of every state regardless of our Constitution. Now, he’s pushing a “the buck stops with the states” posture to shield himself from blame should new outbreaks arise after the states reopen. You can always count on Trump to put country first, himself last.
Governors have said the most important factor in making determinations about reopening is testing data, but Trump’s vague plan doesn’t contain a national testing strategy. Remember, Georgia lacks basic testing supplies. States and local governments must develop, administer and fund their own testing programs.
Gov. Kemp, like the president, was slow to react to contain the spread of COVID-19. Feeling pressured, will he reopen without sufficient testing? If Kemp successfully opens Georgia, Trump will take credit. If too quick and more of us die, it’s on you, Governor.
—
Peggy Perkins
Winder
