Dear Editor:
Here is how it goes when there's a president in the White House who realizes he is president of all of the United States, not just the parts that like him.
The Texas governor and both senators (including Ted Cruz) asked President Biden for help because the state’s private independent electrical grid failed. Biden immediately sent generators, blankets, water and other critical supplies to help those affected by the severe winter storm to be followed by more assistance. Great news for the people of Texas.
During rolling blackouts in California, Cruz and several other Texas Republicans shredded California Democrats for supposedly being at fault for the outages. Cancun Cruz and other members of the radical right are against Biden’s COVID relief package because it provides funds to state and city governments they deem unworthy. Several years ago, Cruz voted against federal relief for New England states affected by Hurricane Sandy. Texas Republicans, in January, introduced a bill to secede from the United States because Biden was elected.
Texas, a red state, did not go for Biden.
President Biden granted the emergency declaration without making fun of Texas, without bringing up the secession bill, without pointing out everything Cruz has said about him, and without criticizing the state’s decision to get off the national grid to evade federal regulations.
He just did it. Because Texans are Americans, too. They’re hurting and need relief now. It is refreshing to have a person with a moral center as our Commander-in-Chief.
—
Jacqueline Elsner
Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.