Dear Editor:
The Wall Street Journal, in an article first published Oct. 28 that has since been mentioned several times by cable TV, said the Biden administration is planning to pay each person who illegally entered the United States with their children and was deported by the Trump Administration and therefore separated from their children $450,000. He wants to pay this, he states, because deportation was immoral and an inconvenience.
Just how idiotic is this? If you are in our military fighting for your country and killed, your family receives $100,000 — less than ¼ of what a person receives by breaking our laws. If this happens, why in Heaven’s name should any hard-working American pay their taxes?
President Biden is now trying to scale back on the $450,000 figure but is still considering thousands of dollars being given to illegal aliens.
It would make more sense if money was given to every American family who has had a member raped, injured or killed by illegal immigrants. However, the Biden administration is more interested in giving money to illegals along with amnesty, free health care and undoubtedly the right to vote.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is using 6,500 National Guardsmen to prevent the thousands of illegals coming through Mexico from entering our country through Texas. Something the federal government should be doing.
When there are mandates for U.S. citizens to wear masks and get shots, illegal aliens are entering our country with no concern about what diseases or drugs they are bringing. Our country is being led by imbeciles. If you disagree, then ask yourself, why is the burning down of American cities considered a civil right but questioning your school board about the propaganda being taught to your children is domestic terrorism? This is definitely not “America first.”
The Democrats are in disarray and the White House team is so far under water it is like they are deep-sea diving and swimming in raincoats. It is pretty bad when you are embarrassed with you president and the vice-president is so unpopular she’s an embarrassment to him.
Charles Winfrey III
Winder
