Dear Editor:
If you’re as old as I am — and I’m 83 — you remember learning in elementary and high school that America is an exceptionally great nation and that our greatness is rooted in the principles underlying our Constitution.
But under the influence of the progressives who have come to dominate our education systems and most TV stations and daily newspapers, our youth are being indoctrinated against being a proud American due to the teacher unions emphasizing that America had slavery. They do not mention that America is the only country who ever fought a war to abolish it. They spend more time talking about slavery than teaching how brave Americans saved Europe from Nazism.
As a result, new polling data found that only 36% of young people, aged 18 to 24, said they were proud to be an American and 56% of this same age group favored a “mostly socialism” economic model for the United States. But as Winston Churchill said, “Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance and the gospel of envy.”
Today you never see an American flag in the pickup truck of a progressive-minded Democrat, but instead hear sarcastic remarks on television about people who proudly display it.
It’s time to teach our children ourselves of how lucky they are to be Americans and place our youth in private schools, preferably those church-sponsored, because the most powerful public teacher unions in the United States have declared publicly that they will continue to teach critical race theory no matter what parents, who are against it, say or try to stop it.
The far left, by their actions, continue to undermine our republic. They are not even supporting the Cuban people who are now rioting against communism and socialism as they parade in the streets carrying our American flag.
The Cubans are experiencing the warnings of Winston Churchill and so should our citizenry.
—
Charles C. Winfrey III
Winder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.