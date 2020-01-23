Dear Editor:
I know I’m not alone in being sick of the divisiveness in America. We’ve been deliberately pitted against one another and told the complexities of our country’s ills can be fixed with simple solutions.
It hurts when one side says all Republicans are racist haters, the other side says all Democrats are terrorist-loving Socialists, and both parties denigrate moderates in their parties. We are each far more complex than that, folks. Why do we talk trash about our own family members, best friends, neighbors and co-workers based on how they voted or plan to vote? This kind of behavior is lazy and dangerous. When we cast such aspersions, we are individually destroying what’s exceptional about America and quietly turning what’s inherently good in each of us into something shameful.
America needs leaders who can motivate us to stand arm-in-arm and fight for fairness, peace, civility, unity and common-sense yet workable solutions. More unites us than divides us. Patriotism, love of family, the desire to work hard to better ourselves and our children, faith in the inherent goodness of humans — these bind us together. Neither pure capitalism nor pure socialism is right for America because neither is fair. We all want to contribute and be afforded equal representation. That’s the ideal on which our country was founded.
By keeping our eyes on the core values we share, we can overcome fears of “the other” and our suspicions of those who don’t vote, worship, look or love like we do. Nothing inherently binds valuing family, security, faith, nation and pursuit of the American dream to either a conservative or a progressive economic platform. We all are patriots.
Let’s stop hating each other for trivial differences and work together to make America truly great.
—
Regina Smith
Athens
