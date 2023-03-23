Dear Editor:
Since the 1980s, Republicans have relied on false narratives to win voters.
Dear Editor:
Since the 1980s, Republicans have relied on false narratives to win voters.
The Dominion Voting Systems case has proved that Fox News Channel personalities knew full well that Joe Biden had won the 2020 presidential election. They used Trump’s Big Lie of voter fraud anyway, afraid they would lose viewers to right-wing networks that were willing to parrot that lie.
The right-wing is attempting to falsely blame the Biden administration for the Ohio derailment. Rail companies have spent millions of dollars to oppose common-sense safety regulations. And it’s worked. What has happened in Ohio and other states is more than a train derailment or a toxic waste spill—it’s years of Republican opposition to safety measures coming home to roost.
Marjorie Taylor Greene blames the President for the deaths of two young men from fentanyl poisoning although both died in July 2020 when Trump was president. When a reporter asked Greene’s office why she blamed Biden for deaths, her spokesperson responded ‘do you think they give a f*ck about your bullsh*t fact checking?
Republican supply-side trickle down economics is championed as a plan that enables everyone, from workers to financiers, to thrive together as the economy booms, but it never produced the kind of growth its promoters promised. Instead, deficits exploded and the national debt dramatically rose.
Now, their leadership is spreading the false narratives that January 6 was mostly a peaceful tourist event and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is just a territorial dispute.
Sincerely,
Harper Kindle
Statham
