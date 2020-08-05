Dear Editor:
In a letter to the editor in this paper on July 15, a writer (Suzanne Angle) misrepresented what another person (Harper Kindle) said in a letter to the editor on June 24.
I do not know either individual. I am writing here to point out the problem of misinformation that these two letters bring to light.
Our country has an information literacy problem which has made our country vulnerable to propaganda, endangering our beloved democratic republic.
On June 24, Harper Kindle wrote: “As seen daily on TV, our young men and women continue with their peaceful protests to push our leaders toward a more perfect union despite interference from extreme groups on the right and left and opportunistic looters.”
On July 15, Suzanne Angle referenced Kindle’s letter, saying: “Has she (Kindle) not seen what destruction and havoc and disgusting and horrific things are happening in our beloved country?”
Not to speak for Ms. Kindle, but any reader of Kindle’s letter can answer Ms. Angle’s question.
What Suzanne Angle calls “destruction and havoc and disgusting and horrific things,” Harper Kindle calls “interference from extreme groups on the right and left and opportunistic looters.”
The two writers both condemn the same thing, but in different language. Either Suzanne Angle did not read Harper Kindle’s letter with comprehension, or Angle intentionally misrepresented what Kindle wrote. Whether the problem is one of understanding, or one of honesty: Could we please try harder to be honest, and could we please try to understand each other?
I do not know if this is the same Suzanne Angle who served on the Barrow County school board. The mess this country is in is partly due to failures of public K-12 education. Too many American citizens do not know enough about science, history and what used to be called “civics” to adequately understand current events.
Good, moral people are made vulnerable to propaganda by these holes in public education. There are other causes, too. It is a complicated problem. Public education is part of the problem and part of the solution. In our family, we regard good educators to be heroes, national heroes. We regard enemies of quality public education to be doing our beloved country grave disservice.
We have an information literacy problem in our country, too many American citizens unable or unwilling to distinguish between good information and propaganda, and the dangers of propaganda are not adequately understood.
—
Roxy A. Warren
Auburn
