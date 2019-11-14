Dear Editor:
I respectfully challenge Ms. Smith’s assertion in the Nov. 6 edition that “Georgia is one of the most gerrymandered states in America.”
It would be helpful to know if it is based on a liberal think tank’s interpretation or something else.
After the official U.S. Census every 10 years, legislative bodies on all levels are tasked with redrawing political district maps to reflect the updated information in the most recent census. This must be done in accordance with judicial rulings, such as one-man-one-vote.
It is a political process. The majority party has the advantage. If the final product of new maps meets judicial standards, they are used for future elections until the next census, whether the minority party likes it or not.
The last group of people that we want to redraw maps after the 2020 Census is Democrats. For 130 years, the DPG controlled, and gerrymandered, districts to their advantage. No one but Republicans complained.
After the 2000 Census, in 2001, Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes and the Democratic majority in the legislature produced the most gerrymandered districts in Georgia’s history. The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce offices in downtown Winder were in a state House district of a representative in Jefferson (Jackson County). House District 25 was about two-thirds of Jackson County, the Statham area and a narrow strip westward to Winder (which included many of the Democratic votes in Barrow County).
On the map, it looked like a finger pointed right at the heart of Barrow County. [Angry voters elected Chris Elrod (R-Jefferson) in House District 25, and Brian Kemp (R–Athens) in state Senate District 46 in 2002.]
State Rep. Warren Massey’s District 24 made up the rest of Barrow County and the western portion of Jackson County, all the way up to Talmo. State maps were so bad, the Georgia Republican Party spent over $1 million in legal fees to challenge Democratic gerrymandering.
In 2005 or 2006, a three-judge panel ruled against the Democratic maps and accepted the Republican alternative maps. These new maps were used until the 2010 Census. In 2011, Republican Gov. Nathan Deal and the Republican majority produced our current maps. Not one legal challenge was made to those maps.
My guess is SR 52 (HR 369) is DOA in 2020. And it should be. Georgia Republicans have a great track record in redrawing maps since 2002.
If we want to find real gerrymandering, let’s look to Democrat-controlled states like California and New York, not Republican-controlled Georgia.
—
Ken Young
Winder
