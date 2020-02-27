Dear Editor:
Are you registered to vote? Are you sure?
You may have accidentally or intentionally been purged. Younger voters are disproportionally affected by removals because they are more likely to change addresses. It’s important to check your registration status periodically to ensure that you haven’t been removed. If you have moved since you last voted, update your voter registration.
Confirm your registration status is active by going to My Voter Page website, map.sos.ga.gov. Under the MVP Login, follow the instructions and click submit. If you get a page saying that your registration cannot be found, recheck that you entered all of your information correctly. If you did and are still told that your information can’t be located, then you are not registered to vote and will need to re-register.
While there, make sure your address is up-to-date. If not, update your voter information. Your address must be updated no later than 30 days prior to an election. The state, usually, will send you a postcard confirming your address change and telling you where your new polling place is. But make sure by checking yourself at map.sos.ga.gov.
The state’s new voting equipment requires more space and electrical outlets; therefore many polling locations have changed. Has yours? If the My Voter Page has been updated, voters can check to see if their polling location has changed. However, for the upcoming March 24 presidential primary, voters may want to call the county registrar’s office at 770-307-3110.
—
Peggy Perkins
Winder
