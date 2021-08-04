Dear Editor:
Having had this conversation with friends and family recently, it occurred to me that this is a topic that hits home for many people and therefore needs to be open for conversation, publicly.
It seems that all overweight people are categorized under the same stereotype. We teach kids from a young age that to “be fat” means to be unhealthy, lazy, disgusting and so on.
I’m here to blow that stigma out of the water.
All fat people do not fit comfortably into the same category, (pun fully intended).
Believe it or not, what you see on TV isn’t always real to life. It’s for ratings. It’s to carry on that stereotype because, well, sadly, that’s what people want to believe, so that’s what keeps them coming back for more.
When in reality (real-life reality), the truth is, you can eat all the right foods, not struggle with greasy fast foods and sodas at all, and still get fat! Shocking, I know! Right?
While diet is 70% of the battle when it comes to weight loss and maintenance, if you do not control portions and you do not include that other 30% (exercise), you can and most likely will, gain weight even if you’re eating “healthy” foods.
For example; did you know that there are vegetables and fruits, that if eaten out of proper portion or at the wrong time of day, can still make you gain weight? (ie. carrots, lima beans, peas, apples, bananas, peaches, etc…) The natural sugars still turn to carbs and, for a lot of people, carbs are very dangerous and detrimental to weight loss.
The world tries to portray us as constantly stuffing our faces with fatty, greasy fast and fried foods, but that’s not always the case.
For example, my own personal struggle has been with proper portion sizes (you’d be shocked at what a REAL portion size is compared to what most Americans are used to), and exercise.
Another struggle is my depression and often that manifests as laziness, when really there is this heaviness that makes it difficult to move.
Having four kids that each have their own medical issues, I pretty much stay stressed out on the daily. Not always being able to help them only adds to the depression. Doing it all alone (because my husband has to work to support us) makes it that much more difficult.
So yeah, this fat chick doesn’t move how she should and she doesn’t always eat how she should (because eating right is a science, seriously). But for the most part, my diet is healthy.
So the “fat stereotype” doesn’t fit everyone, though many still believe it does. We all struggle with different things and everything affects people on different levels.
I say all of that, to say this… in reality, fat people struggle with different things, and not all of us are sitting on the couch stuffing our faces with fast food and copious amounts of soda. Some of us are overeating veggies and fruits and just not really getting much exercise. And that’s the reality that no one is willing to talk about because it doesn’t fit the mold.
—
Tina Arnold
Winder
