Dear Editor:
On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I am writing to extend congratulations to Robert M. Gardner Jr. of the Gardner Law Firm in Winder on his appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve as judge of the newly-created State Court of Barrow County.
Judge Gardner will be well served in his new position by his 24 years of experience in the legal profession, including a variety of practice areas in both criminal and civil law.
We also congratulate Kyle W. Sharry of Massey & Sharry LLP in Winder on his appointment by Gov. Kemp to serve as solicitor general for the Barrow County State Court, where he will prosecute criminal cases that come before the court. He brings five years of legal experience to the position, including prior service as a staff attorney for the Superior Court judges in the Piedmont Judicial Circuit.
By accepting these appointments, Judge Gardner and Mr. Sharry demonstrate their commitment to serving the public and the justice system. We wish them well in these new capacities of leadership.
—
Dawn M. Jones
President, State Bar of Georgia
