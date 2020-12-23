Dear Editor:
Yes, Georgia is holding a runoff election with early voting started and ending Jan. 5. We in Georgia have the task to seat two senators for this term and Republicans have been couching their campaign around maintaining a “balance of power.”
Our presidential vote count was not a dead heat; indeed, Biden gleaned more than 7 million more votes than Trump, as well as the same electoral college tally that Trump declared “a landslide” four years ago. Please, the people have spoken.
It’s hard to imagine that anyone has been spared the barrage of negative TV campaigns ads on the part of both senators Perdue and Loeffler. Ad-makers are hoping that we voters are so thoughtless as to blindly accept the taken-out-of-context sound bites. These ads are made to scare the dickens out of us.
“Socialism” is when the process of production is owned by the government. Ossoff and Warnock do not advocate that. “Radical” is supporting the extreme ends of a political party. Ossoff and Warnock are nowhere near there. “Defund the police” refers to funding alternative solutions to deal with homelessness, substance abuse and mental illness, not getting rid of police as our peacekeepers. Shame on these spin doctors.
We are exhausted by the gridlock in Washington D.C., which is what is occurring under Mitch McConnell’s leadership. Our current senators have denied our unemployed workers and small businesses extended benefits in the pandemic and our population is becoming more at risk for staying in poverty and without healthcare. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are two men with serious programs to help our pandemic situation and our economy, including our agricultural sector (electjon.com/policy and warnockforgeorgia.com/issues). We believe they are the best choice for the U.S. Senate in Georgia.
Both Perdue and Loeffler have been puppets to their financial backers and both have insider trading scandals hanging over their heads. They made “well -timed” stock trades immediately after attending a classified meeting about the pandemic and then told us that COVID as “no big deal.” Instead of dealing with what comes next, they are infighting with Georgia Republicans and signing on with lawsuits suing Georgia to help Trump undo his defeat here.
WHAT? Forget “party over country,” they put themselves over their own state. Georgians deserve ethical and moral people representing them in the Senate.
What matters in our rural counties is a focus on accessible health care, educational opportunities, good paying jobs, improved internet access and healing all of our citizens so we find our common ground and move forward. Perdue and Loeffler are leftovers from the outgoing administration’s focus on conflict, division and exclusion.
Both Ossoff and Warnock are backing an infrastructure program which will serve as the foundation for decades of sustainability in rural Georgia. The choice is clear. Georgia needs senators of faith and vision who have the citizens best interest in mind. Not multi-millionaires who have their own power and financial self-interest in mind. Vote Ossoff and Warnock.
—
Barrow County Democrats
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.