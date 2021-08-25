Dear Editor:
It seems like just yesterday our superintendent was maskless in first-day-of-school photos and leaning over our unvaccinated babies. This reckless measure was to mislead us into thinking everything was just great!
And now we’re getting an email stating the spread in Barrow County is actually higher than it was this time last year!
Our leaders seem to always be “Barrow Backwards” instead of being “Barrow Bold,” battling back from behind the curve.
Our lives are depending on leadership to be able to plot and plan public safety measures. Instead, we are constantly responding and reacting to the news we all knew beforehand.
We pray for Jesus to take the wheel, and we also have to stop putting “drunk” political figures in the driver’s seat.
It is no coincidence why our vehicle keeps running unsafely off the road.
We deserve better and we must do better if we expect better!
—
Barnard Sims
Statham
