Dear Editor: American politics today are in the midst of a radical shift away from democratic rules and traditions that have guided our country for centuries.
An anti-democratic movement is making progress by changing laws in multiple states with the aim of determining future election results. Justifying changes with blatantly false statements claiming the 2020 election was stolen.
To counter this anti-democratic movement, it is important that citizens register to vote, check to ensure they haven’t been purged from voter rolls, make sure their information on file is correct and know the location of their voting precinct prior to the elections in March. Go to sos.ga.gov/elections to take care of all of the aforementioned.
It is going to take voters who believe in democracy and are uncomfortable with giving more power to politicians involved with this anti-democratic movement to get us back to the rules and traditions that have made the USA the envy of the free world.
Make February the month you make sure you are ready to vote in 2022.
Sincerely,
Randy Poole
