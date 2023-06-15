Dear Editor:
Updated: June 15, 2023 @ 9:45 am
Dear Editor:
The stunning rise in gun violence on school property is reshaping the daily lives of America’s youngest generation, putting children at the center of a previously unthinkable number of life-or-death moments.
Guns are the leading cause of death for U.S. children and teens. Firearms accounted for nearly 19% of childhood deaths in 2021, according to the CDC. 273 people were killed or wounded on school grounds from 303 gun-related incidents last year alone. Both record highs.
State legislators have passed more laws expanding gun access than gun-control measures in the year since the mass shooting in Uvalde, TX. Of the ninety-three gun-related bills signed into law, 56% expanded access to firearms or benefited the firearms industry by, for example, allowing manufacturing in the state, or protecting manufacturers from liability suits. Some bills made it harder to track gun sales by barring merchants from using gun-specific codes in credit card billing. Other bills from highly rated-NRA legislators prevented government entities from patronizing businesses that boycott the firearms industry.
Legislation in states like Georgia, where Republicans control both chambers of the legislature and the governor’s office continue to enact bills loosening gun restrictions.
If you are okay with guns being the leading cause of death for children and teens, keep voting as you have. If you are okay with legislators passing legislation that benefits gun manufacturers, gun lobbyists and themselves, keep giving your vote to them. You can be comforted to know that when gun violence happens at your child’s or grandchild’s school, you’ll be in their hearts and prayers, but nothing more.
Sincerely,
Peggy Perkins
Winder
