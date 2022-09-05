Dear Editor:
Being a Christian with conservative values, I feel compelled to respond to the Opinion Article entitled “Maybe it really is a cult” published in the Barrow News-Journal.
My intent is to focus only on a portion of the article.
Specifically, a few statements made toward the end of the article, and I quote:
“What's interesting about this dynamic is how shallow it really is. There's not real honesty here, just emotional manipulation. No facts, just conspiracy nonsense.
And yet, millions of people believe it. Millions trudge along in a cult-like state, believing things that to any objective observer would seem crazy.
For the record, the follow ‘news’ outlets are not legitimate sources of information: Newsmax, Fox commentators, including Tucker Carlson, the Levin show, Epoch Times, etc. Nor are various Trump-aligned social media outlets legitimate sources of factual information.
All of that stuff is nothing more than propaganda and they spew mostly disinformation.
I know that won't change anybody's mind. Those who follow these kinds of things are deep into a rabbit-hole of misinformation.”
I am sure there is a ton of information out in the world of the internet that is not based upon facts.
The problem I have is this:
The article implies, at least from my perspective, that anyone and everyone who watches any of the above-mentioned programs; visits any webpage in those categories; or has ever voted for Donald Trump, has a shallow mind.
So, with that in mind, here are just a few webpages that are in the “Mainstream” of news. Why don’t we look at the Opinions and/or reporting in articles related to just one incident that occurred in June of 2019.
The Opinion(s) and reporting are related to an issue that just might be important to people nowadays, which is related to illegal crossings into the United States at its southern border.
The first is an Opinion article written by the Editor (at the time), Mr. Scott Thompson, and published in the July 4, 2019, issue of the BARROW NEWS-JOURNAL. The article was subsequently updated online on Sep. 19, 2019.
There is a portion of that article which I perceive to be the main thrust:
“We are in the midst of a true crisis at the southern border. Not the imaginary public emergency where a caravan horde of zombies is coming to take everything that you hold dear from you. It is a humanitarian crisis, with real human suffering, that the Trump administration is utterly ill-equipped and too incompetent to deal with. They don’t have a clue about how to handle the crisis in the right way and, I’m afraid, don’t care to.
The AP reports a total of 283 migrant deaths were recorded last year along the border and that the U.S. ‘metering’ policy has ‘dramatically reduced the number of migrants who are allowed to request asylum, down from dozens per day previously to sometimes just a handful at some ports of entry.
I really can’t write anymore because I’m becoming more enraged with every word I write. I’m fed up with what our leadership has become. I’m mad as hell and can’t take it anymore, and I hope you are, too.’”
The second is a portion of an article posted on CNN.com that relates to the very incident which Mr. Thompson was so “enraged” about.
“US presidential candidates blamed the deaths on the administration.
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris called the situation ‘inhumane.’
‘These families seeking asylum are often fleeing extreme violence,’ she tweeted. ’And what happens when they arrive? Trump says, ‘Go back to where you came from.’ That is inhumane. Children are dying. This is a stain on our moral conscience.’
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said ‘Trump is responsible for these deaths.’”
Kamala Harris, is that the same person who is now the Vice-president of these United Sates of America, and who was personally “put in charge” of “fixing” the border problem?
The third is the whitehouse.gov webpage. Let’s see just what the Biden-Harris administration has done to “fix” the problem. Looking at the webpage of the Biden-Harris administration to see what they had done by June 15, 2021, virtually 2 years after the appalling event noted above:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/06/15/action-the-biden-harris-administration-has-taken-to-address-the-border-challenge/
“The Biden-Harris administration is working to rebuild our immigration system after four years of chaos and mismanagement.”
Given that the Biden-Harris administration has worked so hard and diligently to rebuild the immigration system after “four years of chaos and mismanagement”, let’s see how CNN is reporting on the progress as of Aug 24, 2022.
“So many migrants, including children, who have attempted to cross the US southern border have died in this region that the forensic pathologist serving the area says 2022 is on pace to become the deadliest year on record in recent memory.”
“US Customs and Border Protection declined an interview for this story. The Biden administration has defended its multi-layered border security strategy and has pointed to the launching of an unprecedented operation to disrupt human smuggling networks amid an ongoing rise of border crossings in recent months.”
From reuters.com: Reuters, … because the search did not yield any results from ABC/CBS/CNN/MSNBC
Can anyone imagine why?
“Last year was the deadliest for migrants crossing the border, with 728 fatalities recorded by the United Nations, which started counting in 2014. The U.N. has counted 340 more this year, apace with 2021’s grim record.”
Wow, an Unprecedented Operation indeed!
I know Mr. Thompson has chosen to pursue other paths of employment in his life and is no longer the editor at BARROW NEWS-JOURNAL, but I wonder just how “enraged” he is now, and whether he (or the Co-Publisher(s) of BARROW NEWS-JOURNAL) considers whether the Biden-Harris administration “has a clue about how to handle the crisis in the right way” ,…… or not?
My opinion …. Given the perceived POLITICAL COVER that is provided for Democrats (Liberals) over Republicans (Conservatives) on almost any situation by “Mainstream” News/Media outlets ….
Is there any wonder that Conservatives have gravitated to sites/sources instead of ABC/CBS/CNN/MSNBC and other Liberal leaning news outlets/sources?
Sincerely,
Ralph Edwards
Winder
