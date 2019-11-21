Dear Editor:
Should SR 52/HR 369, the Democracy Act. be DOA as Mr. Young expressed in his letter last week?
The proposed legislation is posted on the state’s website for anyone to read. Here’s what I learned.
The act is a proposed amendment to our state constitution that would establish standards for drawing district lines and allow citizen involvement for the purpose of taking map drawing out of the hands of politicians or at least limiting their involvement.
The only redistricting standard that our state constitution currently requires is that districts be contiguous. Of course, federal laws and judicial rulings must also be followed. The DA proposes rules to ensure an open process by requiring draft maps be shared with the public and all meetings open to the public, not done in secret as they have in the past.
Standards proposed besides complying with our state and U.S. Constitution and laws of the U.S. include the following: can’t favor any political party, incumbent, or other person/group; can’t use political affiliation of voters or voting history data; no use of existing maps and use nothing demographic other than population head counts in the drawing of congressional and state district maps.
The Democracy Act establishes an independent citizens’ commission to draw maps comprised of five Republicans, five Democrats and four independents. All citizens of Georgia may apply to serve and the bill details requirements that must be met to serve on the commission. Members cannot be present or recent legislators or a registered lobbyist.
Selection to serve on the independent commission involves the Chief Justice of the Georgia Supreme Court, a judicial review panel, the pro tempore and minority leader of the Senate and the Speaker and minority leader of the House.
To appreciate how Georgia voters have been abused over the years by both political parties, go to the Georgia Law Review and read “The History of Redistricting in Georgia.” Barrow County is currently divided into three state House districts with District 117 an example of gerrymandering done by the Republican Party.
SR 52/HR 369 moves us away from one political party creating maps to fit its desire to gather and keep power and puts the process into the hands of us citizens. This act may not change things significantly, but it will sure be fairer and better than what we’ve gotten from politicians as the pendulum swings back and forth.
My answer is “No.” What is yours?
—
Peggy Perkins
Winder
