Dear Editor:
The Republican National Committee has launched a national disinformation campaign against Democrats.
The RNC ads claim that Democrats have done nothing but investigate President Trump. This has become the theme of their re-election campaign.
The truth is that, while publicity is largely about the impeachment investigation of Trump, the House of Representatives has indeed been at work. Publicity surrounding the impeachment inquiry involves the work of only one or two committees in the House. Elsewhere, the House has been hard at work doing what it was elected to do, passing legislation improving life for all Americans.
Under Democratic leadership, the House has sent more than 100 pieces of legislation to the Senate. The fact that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has quashed those bills has gone virtually unnoticed.
Under McConnell’s thumb, all the Senate has done is rubber-stamp the pettiness of the president. McConnell has used his position to prevent any debate on bills passed by the House and sent to the Senate.
There is a method in McConnell’s madness. If bills never see the light of day, Senate Republicans don’t have to account to voters for refusing to pass legislation intended to bring down medical costs, fund infrastructure, address corruption, and a host of other measures to make our lives better. In other words, Senate Republicans are hiding under rocks, hoping to make Democrats look as though they are doing nothing more than attacking Trump.
If Democrats don’t win a majority in the Senate, McConnell has vowed to continue his pettiness to quash legislation to the detriment of America. This he will do, even though more than half the country expects a bipartisan government that works.
When Trump and McConnell are allowed to trample on the wishes of the majority of Americans, what has our republic become?
—
Dwight Acey
Chairman
Barrow County Democratic Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.