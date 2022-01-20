Dear Editor:
I just read the two Jan. 12 issue Opinion pieces about the Jan. 6 DC riot “truths” and the one about “Lies”.
The letters about the DC riot were hard-over with righteous indignation but offered no balance about what led up to this terrible day.
For example, Trump lied about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. “2021 Lie of the Year?”
Probably, but his Democrat opposition and the liberal media had been lying for four years about “Russian collusion.” They lied about "the Muslim ban.” They lied that “the 2017 tax cuts helped only the rich.” 80% of Americans are rich? The Democratic National Committee and the Clinton Campaign paid for disinformation which the FBI provided to the FISA court as grounds to start the “Russia Collusion” investigations. There were too many other such lies to list here, all done to hobble a duly-elected President.
Then, due to Covid, many states mailed out absentee election ballots, en masse, without applications. Having seen these things take place, and knowing the unethical lengths to which the Democrat opposition, their media supporters, unelected bureaucrats, and entrenched interests were willing to go to defeat Trump, many Trump supporters’ confidence in election integrity evaporated. These stark realizations created the tinder Trump’s lies ignited. As a result, both sides have considerable responsibility for what led to the Jan. 6 DC riot.
2022 just began with outrageous lies from Biden about Georgia’s common sense election reforms being the equivalent of “Jim Crow 2.0”, an effort “to suppress your vote, to subvert our elections.” He’s now a shoe-in candidate for “2022 Liar of the Year.”
By spewing these lies, Biden has done just as much to erode confidence in election integrity as did Trump’s lies. One big difference is that Biden’s often don’t get “fact-checked” by the liberal media that predominantly supports him and downplays his many inadequacies, cognitive and executive.
2020 produced riots across the country in Democrat-run cities which resulted in far more loss of life, property damage, and business destruction than did Jan. 6. That does NOT make the DC riots OK!
But, if we are supposed to understand the background causes of the 2020 summer riots and take them into consideration, then we must do the same for Jan. 6.
Sincerely,
Joe Counter
Winder
