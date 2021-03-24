Dear Editor:
The Democratic Party, after the election, is finally showing its hand.
They are hostile to one half of the country and are cracking down on our civil liberties. It is as if they are instituting the Patriot Act on steroids. It’s “get in line, or risk being smeared.”
But there has been no mandate to remake America. One of their congressmen just said the riot at the Capitol building was worse than Oklahoma City bombing. Talk about stupidity.
They seem extremely worried about the followers of President Trump gathering to peacefully protest these crazy lockdowns and school closures, but never do they bring up the destructive riots of Antifa and Black Lives Matter that tore down historic statues, broke into and burned businesses, shot people, destroyed police stations and, by blockade, established a new city in Seattle. This did not come for only an hour in a single evening, but for every evening for many months. And the Democrats said nothing but, “Oh, these are peaceful demonstrations.” Hogwash!
Today, big tech doesn’t mean control over online information; it means control over news, commerce and politics. The corporate tech giants accomplished the censoring of The New York Post in October when it published stories on alleged Biden family corruption. The banning from Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat and every social media platform you can think of towards President Trump, it is obvious that big tech’s priority today is to support the political left and the Washington establishment. If the technologies of Silicon Valley are not checked, we will never have another free and fair election.
The Democrats are realizing that the public is tired of all the restrictions and lies about COVID-19. All they ever mention is the number of infections or deaths — never that 97 percent of those infected live. They are using statistics to scare and control us.
Don’t you think it’s ridiculous that we now have razor wire, high walls and National Guardsmen around our Capitol building preventing American citizens from mingling there, but at the same time they stop the building of the wall that protects our border and are allowing anybody to enter illegally and wanting to release criminals from prisons and jails who will be free to commit any crime against us with no repercussions?
The Democrats are trying anything to get your mind off asking about the $1.9 trillion stimulus package, not enough of which is going to people who need it. The stimulus package that would get America on its feet again would be to allow people to reopen their businesses and children to attend their schools.
—
Charles C. Winfrey III
Winder
