Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Rain showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.