Dear Editor:
There is a difference between pro-life and pro-birth. Many of those who claim to be pro-life are merely pro-birth.
People who are genuinely concerned with the welfare of children are in favor of expanding social services that help and protect them.
After children are born, so called pro-lifers don’t want to feed, provide medical care, or educate them.
This is the difference between pro-life and pro-birth.
Sincerely,
Patricia Healan
Winder
