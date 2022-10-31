Dear Editor:
Mike Buffington’s “Elections process under attack” opinion piece dated Oct. 26th makes my head hurt.
We are learning the full impact the Pandemic had on our country, most of which derived from government over-reactions. The business lockdowns did severe damage to the economy. The school lock-downs, of a population least likely to get or suffer from Coved, are now showing how far behind those students are as a result. And the often illegal efforts states made, under the guise of making voting easier for locked-down citizens, dramatically reduced confidence in our elections and handed our previous loud-mouthed President a pretext for calling the election “stolen”. Our newest loud-mouthed President doubled-down on destroying our sense of election integrity by his grotesque declaration that efforts to better secure our elections are tantamount to “Jim Crow 2.0”!
Now Mr. Buffington comes along to say efforts at making the election process more secure are an “anti-election movement”, “an assault on the election system”, by “groups” attempting to “break democracy and grab power”, with “the goal” to “create chaos”, “the nuts” “poised to” “take over the levers of democracy”, a “way to make voting more difficult”? Wow, really?
He says, “To any reasonable person it all sounds nuts”, a point with which I totally agree. Such hysteria and hyperbole IS nuts! If the election process is so difficult and broken how have a stunningly large number of people already managed to cast their votes before Election Day? All those vast armies of ultra right-wing, white supremacist, Mega-MAGA, AR-15 packing militias, behind every woodpile in Liberal nightmares, must have not gotten the communiqué.
Many of the same people decrying the 2020 “election deniers” were, themselves, election deniers when the Stacy Abrams, Hillary Clinton, and Al Gore elections, among others, did not go their way. Seems like making the election process more secure would go a long way towards reassuring both sides the process is fair. If there are real threats to election integrity we might want to include “sanctuary” cities and states that want to open elections to non-citizens, illegals, and felons, and forgo I.D. and chain-of-custody precautions for absentee and lock-box ballots.
I could articulate a rebuttal to most of the points and examples claimed, but I’ll use one as illustration. He says in Gwinnett County a “partisan group” contested over 30,000 registrations. I don’t know the details of why they did, but as Mike pointed out, “Over half were resolved quickly in favor of the voters”. Sounds like the system worked just fine.
There is not a “vast right-wing conspiracy” as Hillary declared. “Militia groups” are not coming to take our “democracy” away. Besides, we live in a constitutional democratic Republic because our Founders detested democracy, the equivalent of two wolfs and a sheep voting for what to eat for dinner.
Chaos is baked into our system of government. It is messy, but it works better than any other system yet implemented, the very reason we are the envy of the world and the immigration destination most yearned-for.
Our country will not become “dead” because some fellow citizens disagree with your election policy preferences and a loony few on both sides go way overboard. But, for Halloween, I do plan to dress up as a “ballot harvester”!
Sincerely,
Joe Counter
Winder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.