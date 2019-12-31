Dear Editor:
If the socialist left and this newspaper think they can make a point against President Trump by heralding Christianity Today as a beacon for Christians to follow, they had better think again.
Christianity Today has been drifting left for decades. Franklin Graham condemned the publication for its article calling for Trump's impeachment, noting that Billy Graham himself was proud to have voted for Trump, as the last presidential candidate he voted for.
Since when did the left care about Christians anyway? President Trump has done more to support the ordinary working class of America, which predominantly holds Christian values, at least in theory, than any president since the Civil War.
Plus, he stands up more for the sanctity of life and Israel than any president in my 69 years. Sure, Trump has flaws as we all do, but that's the kind of people God can use — like the murderers, adulterers, and other sinners in the Bible. Thank God he's not an anti-Christian, anti-American globalist like some recent presidents we have had.
Jesus said the end times would be characterized most by rampant apostasy, hatred of the truth and love of sin. Christianity Today just joins the growing long list of churches, seminaries, Christian leaders and others in the evangelical community that have united with the socialist left — espousing their Marxist, immoral ideologies and lies which have destroyed so many countries, leaving countless millions poor or dead.
—
Steven Garren
Winder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.