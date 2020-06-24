Dear Editor:
Mary is 78 years old and has a stray female cat that is the delight of her life. Not wanting more cats, Mary contacts our community’s low-cost spay/neuter clinic.
The Leftover Pets charge for a feline spay is $60, which includes an evaluation, rabies shot and pain control. Mary, with her Social Security check her only source of income, finds their fee not within her means.
“Not to worry,” says Leftover Pets, “we can still help you.”
With their financial assistance program, Mary can have her beloved cat spayed for $20, which now enables her to also get a FVRCP vaccination for $5.
Sam, a disabled veteran, contacts Leftover Pets to have his dog Buck neutered. The fee is $60, which includes all of the above. For an additional $10, a DHPP vaccination is included. Sam can afford $70 and schedules an appointment.
On June 9, all but one of our county commissioners, Rolando Alvarez, at the urging of county manager Mike Renshaw, voted in favor of ending the county’s relationship with the county’s first and only low-cost spay/neuter clinic created to serve the Mary’s and Sam’s of our community by terminating the Leftover Pets lease to the building located at 610 Barrow Park Dr.
Renshaw and animal control director Jaclyn Fryman pushed to replace Leftover Pets, a non-profit organization, with Catsnip, a for-profit organization that has higher fees. Their website clearly states they no longer perform spay/neuter surgeries for dogs. You also won’t find any offers of financial assistance.
Leftover Pets, since that meeting, has received 31 applications for spay/neuter assistance resulting in their having to turn away 70 dogs and cats due to the commissioners terminating the lease.
During the Zoom commissioners’ meeting, there were many people making comments urging our elected officials to table the building lease termination until they, the commissioners had a full understanding of the services Leftover Pets provides to our county and whether Catsnip could actually provide those same services at the same price.
I’m not sure whether commissioners Graham, Goodman, Brown, Berry, Parks or Hendrix listened to any of the comments made by their constituents because with Zoom you can mute and/or turn your video off. They did not respond to emails sent prior to the meeting.
Alvarez was the only one that asked questions and could visibly be seen throughout the meeting. So, our lickspittle county officials chose to side with Fryman. As you can see, it won’t take long for it to be raining cats and dogs.
Give the lickspittles a call.
—
Peggy Perkins
Winder
