Dear Editor:
I struggled with your recent column, “Shrinking in a defining moment.” It seemed unbalanced and unnecessarily partisan.
We are in complete agreement that people need to be encouraged to follow “the path of common purpose” rather than a path of fragmentation and narrow self-interest. However, part of that encouragement could easily be built upon a foundation of your first acknowledging that the majority of people have followed Dr. Fauci’s suggestions for months. They have acted responsibly to restrict their own freedom of movement for several months. They have sacrificed all expectations of meeting with friends and family to worship God in the comfort of church sanctuaries they helped to build.
The elderly, many of whom were already feeling the effects of isolation that frequently accompany old age, isolated themselves even more. They willingly placed themselves at a greater distance from family, friends, even grandchildren. And everyone, of every age, struggled at times to buy masks, hand sanitizer, paper towels, toilet paper and basic food items that were only available in limited quantities for months. They struggled with the financial hardships associated with COVID-19.
Rather than berate people for what you perceive to be a “lack of will to do whatever is necessary” during “a defining moment,” have the decency to acknowledge that a vast majority of people have already demonstrated the strength of will to dramatically change their daily routines.
Those “defining moments” have never ceased. Overwhelmingly, the parents of children who attend Jefferson City schools made the decision to send their children to school. For reasons that you may never understand or agree with, that was a clear, defining moment. Churches are holding services outdoors, and some have re-opened their sanctuaries with protective restrictions in place. Many people have returned to work — another clear, defining moment for families that are struggling financially. My impression, from reading your article, is that “whatever is necessary” is your personal, thinly-veiled way of saying that you expect people to agree with you and act accordingly.
You asked the question: “Why can we not get that buy-in from all Americans?” Then you cleverly answered your own question: “Much of the answer to that question points toward President Trump and the unfettered adulation he receives from his hardcore base.”
Are you suggesting that all, or the majority, of the parents of children who attend Jefferson City schools are “hardcore” Republicans? Are you suggesting that the abiding love of these parents for their children was subordinate to political loyalties?
When you viewed the national broadcasts of people rioting in the streets of many of our major cities, did the hairs on the back of your neck curl because they were not wearing protective masks and they were gathering in large numbers? Doesn’t every life matter?
When you strayed from Jimmy Carter’s words, and inserted the politics of Kemp and Trump into your article, you demonstrated that you are unable to separate substantive issues from personalities.
—
Michael C. Miller
Pendergrass
