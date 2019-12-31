Dear Editor:
Your last week’s editorial is an attack on fine, upstanding citizens, congressmen and others who vote their convictions and those who represent the people of our area, state and nation.
We are not simple or uninformed, nor do we rely on the paper to tell us how to respect our duly-elected president. You should refer to him as President Trump no matter your political convictions or misunderstandings. He deserves to be respected for the position he holds.
Sadly, the editorial just regurgitated the extreme and disappointing untruths of an entire political party who cannot or will not accept the fact that their candidate was not chosen by the people. Repeating the proven outright lie that the president had any collusion with Russia shows that facts don’t matter to the Barrow News-Journal, and therefore, to use your quote of the outstanding writer Carl Sandburg, you are “just pounding the table” and reiterating thoughts that are only quotes of others like yourself.
You repeat deceptive untruths when you state: “There is more evidence to prove that it was part of the broader endeavor to do the bidding of Russia…” Produce this evidence Mr. Editor! I would like to see it. What you have proven is that the “media has met (The President) with open hostility” since the first day.
I am embarrassed for what has become, by default, our only county paper. Obviously, you and your staff lack time to gather real news since a large portion of the paper covers happenings of 50 years ago, when obviously the paper reported actual news. We are left with nothing more than a police blotter. It would be wonderful if the paper did true journalistic reporting. Give us truth. And give us fair and honest news reporting and then we will proudly support the publication with our voices and our subscriptions.
I have a proven history with local newspapers and I can assure you that trivial and misconstrued statements such as printed in this editorial would never have found their way into our papers in a century.
By all rights, you owe congressmen Jody Hice and Doug Collins a profound apology. I know these men and they are principled, truth-loving, honest, upright and godly men. The printed word should be reliable, trustworthy, researched and responsible. To state unworthy motives against these men should cause every right-thinking reader of this paper to stand up and condemn the disrespectful, callous and critical attitude of the unproven statements published in the editorial.
—
Shuford Jones, Jr.
Winder
