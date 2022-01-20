Dear Editor:
Joe Biden has done nothing to improve our lives and the reason is he really didn't try. He is disappointed with Americans and is annoyed with us the people, so he is constantly berating us: "It's our fault for the virus. We did not get the vaccine's. We will not be allowed to have a family gathering due to the covid".
No president has ever governed this way and the Democrats are worried about remaining in office, so to keep this power they are giving presents for, not us, but to non-citizens.
New York is allowing illegal aliens to vote and California is giving free healthcare to non-citizens. By doing this they are hoping to attract more illegals and receive their vote. By doing this they are diluting the power of actual citizens who disapprove of their leadership.
Now the Democrats are pushing, what they call, "Voter Rights" which do nothing for voter's rights. Just the opposite.
The flag-ship of this legislation they are calling "The John Lewis Civil Rights Act" which President Biden was screaming about in Atlanta this past Tuesday the 11th of January. The media, I regret, does not inform us that this act will give the Federal government the power the way elections will be conducted across the country. This means our 50 states would no longer have the power to set their own election laws. They would not be able to require voter registration, or voter I.D., or draw the boundaries of their own Congressional Districts. Does this sound like 'Voter Rights'?
Democrats are bulling us into letting them rig the game! And they believe the fastest way of accomplishing this, besides using the virus, is to say repeatingly, "The Country is Racist," which is their favorite expression. To make sure they secure this action, they want to change the law of the Senate and now get rid of the filibuster. What's next? To completely eliminate the vote?
If history has taught us anything, it is that self-delusion in the face of unpleasant facts is folly. But this is what the Democratic Socialist has been doing for some time, but has really stepped up its game since Joe Biden's Inauguration. The President's popularity is now at 30%, but how it is any higher than 10% shows us that cowardly people have put their heads in the sand.
Sincerely,
Charles C. Winfrey III
Winder
(Editor's note: New York is allowing legal resident non-citizens to vote in local elections only, not state or federal elections. Illegal aliens will not be allowed to vote as the writer suggests, only legal residents.)
