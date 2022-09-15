Dear Editor:
I found Mike Buffington’s “Thought Police” opinion piece of July 27th so one-sided it could have been written by the Democrat National Committee as campaign talking points.
Dear Editor:
Millions of parents and tax-paying citizens demanding to have input into what government schools are teaching our children is not just censorship or politicization. It is being driven by parents who saw for themselves, during Covid lockdown remote computer learning, just how much “woke” thinking about Identity Politics, gender dysphoria and sexual orientation was being inserted into the classroom curricula for their children, even inappropriately young children, nation-wide.
This is a revival of an old political argument about whether government schools are to be surrogate parents or educators. Are they to inculcate woke political, moral, sexual and gender identity values into students or focus on teaching Math, English and History? Are they to teach our children what to think or how to think?
The educational level of U.S. students has fallen far behind those of other first-world countries, especially in STEM courses, including right here in Barrow County. Yet schools take the time away from core class work to take on leftist social engineering?
It isn’t the teachers. It is the whole bloated, top-heavy, leftist/academic/bureaucratic/teachers’ unions education complex that drives the textbooks and curricula down to the classroom level. The same complex that lobbies for school shutdowns and masking but against school choice and charters. We have an overly expensive system mostly out of taxpayers’ control and we are not getting our money’s worth.
I have seen documents describing privilege workshops being conducted within the Barrow County School System wherein students are taught that their race, class, family circumstances, parental employment or wealth all place them in advantageous or disadvantageous positions relative to one another and to society at large. If that’s not CRT, what is?
As civil rights activist Robert L. Woodson Sr. points out: “This kind of indoctrination implies they are powerless against racism, absolves them from responsibility for their choices and actions, deprives them of the belief they can shape their own destiny, and encourages bitterness instead of hope.” That is why the Left’s incessant focus on negative thinking and victimology is among a list of “divisive concepts” for which parents, including black parents, are demanding control.
To pass this off as “censorship”, “hysteria”, “attacking public schools” and mere GOP politics does a disservice to the millions of people, probably more than half of your readers, who are asserting a valid different point of view.
Sincerely,
Joe Counter
Winder
