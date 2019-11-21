Dear Editor:
Thank you, Andi Robinson, for your clear-eyed “It’s time for GOP to support impeachment” letter.
To me, there are two things to remember about President Trump. One, he is entitled to the presumption of innocence. Two, he has long been under the impression that every previous American president and world leader who wasn’t a chump has operated in office with a moral compass akin to that of J. Edgar Hoover.
We have all known since about 48 hours after the whistleblower’s statement was made public that the more testimony that was given, the more obvious that the weight of the evidence would overwhelm the president’s right to the presumption of innocence. Sending intimidating disparaging tweets while a female witness is giving testimony further erodes the presumption of innocence. Oh, and women noticed that Trump did not tweet out degrading comments while male witnesses were testifying.
Here’s the question I think our congressmen should ask and answer: Did the president (by issuing explicit orders to Rudy Giuliani and Ambassador Gordon Sondland and over the objections of National Security Adviser John Bolton) specifically withhold military aid and a White House visit desperately sought by the new Ukrainian government in the face of Russian aggression in exchange for investigations into his political rivals? If yes, it’s bribery.
Then I want them to re-read the oath of office they took to be our representatives, which is, “I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States (not the president) against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same (not the president); that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”
Senators Perdue, Isakson and Representative Hice, you’ve made a pledge to us and God, so as Andi Robinson said…Do your jobs!
—
Harper Kindle
Statham
