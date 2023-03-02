Dear Editor:
Regarding the Feb. 22, Barrow News-Journal opinion piece, “Remembering a Tragic Past” by Mike Buffington:
Many questions come to mind when reading this piece. He claims, “Some politicians want to whitewash history”. If he knows this to be their objective is it not his duty, as a journalist, to tell us who these people are? If, as he claims, some (conservative Republican) politicians are trying to suppress teaching black history or anything that might make white students feel bad about treatment of minorities he should name names.
Or is it possible this is virtue-signaling or a misreading of their objectives? Is there anyone left in the U.S. who is not already fully aware of the evils of slavery? If so, they must be living under a rock. If we are to teach true history shouldn’t we also teach that nearly every ethnicity has been the brunt of racism, bias and even slavery through the ages? That slavery still exists today in both Africa and the Middle East? That African peoples were both slaves and enslavers? That First Nations tribes enslaved one another? That Democrats vociferously resisted emancipation, were the prime instigators of Jim Crow, and fought desegregation tooth and nail? That before the “Great Society” welfare state was created in the mid-sixties 78% of U.S. black families had fathers and afterwards 67% of black children don’t? That a black person is in far more danger from a black criminal than from police of any color?
What, exactly, is the benefit of obsessing about a past you can’t change instead of focusing on a future you can? How do regurgitating two discrete and terrible events from the 1920s motivate a young black man or woman to feel a sense of agency and empowerment or to appreciate the unique opportunities that lay ahead, only in the U.S.? Doesn’t this incessant hyper-focus on the past dispirit people and make them view themselves as victims, a self-fulfilling prophesy?
We celebrate Black History Month to raise awareness of the many and significant contributions our black fellow citizens have made and continue to make to our society. I am not aware of anyone attempting to block teaching this or ignoring slavery’s many evils. It is my hope we do so to motivate and integrate an American society, not a hyphenated one. Sackcloth, ashes, self-flagellation, and obsessing about past sins might make white people assuage their sense of guilt, but I’m not convinced it helps the ones they claim to be helping. Role models and optimism would serve all of us better.
Sincerely,
Joe Counter
Winder
