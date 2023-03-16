Dear Editor:
Regarding the March 1, Barrow News-Journal opinion piece, “Fox Lawsuit…” by Mike Buffington:
There’s an archaic expression, “the pot calling the kettle black”. It means one side is doing the same thing being called out by the other side.
I don’t support Fox News for hosting guests who lied about Dominion voting machines or that the 2020 election was stolen. But, come on, high dungeon about this while not mentioning that such behavior has been the stock in trade from MSNBC, NPR, CBS, ABC, New York Times, Washington Post, LA Times, Chicago Tribune, etc.?
What lies and distortions did these organizations peddle for years to hobble a duly elected president because he didn’t match their politics? Trump/Russia Collusion? Untrue. Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation? Sorry. Trump had Lafayette Park cleared of protesters for a photo op? Nope. 2017 tax cuts were only for the rich? No, helped the middle class too. Kids in cages at the boarder? Sorry, a continuation of an Obama era policy. Muslim ban? BS. Suggesting that Covid came from a Wuhan lab leak was a conspiracy theory? No, it’s a logical conclusion. I could go on for dozens more.
Fox played by the same smarmy rules as the Trump-hating propagandists in the main stream “news” business who were willing to believe and promote any untruth because they didn’t like the guy. It is wrong of Fox to do the same, even as a counter-balance, but certainly not surprising. Makes me wonder if real journalism is dead because so few do unbiased research, fairly present both sides of an issue, and say the news straight.
A Republic needs informed citizens to function. By now we should have learned to bring a big heaping helping of skepticism to every news claim we hear. After all, the media are selling eyes, ads, and clicks. We need to check multiple sources too, not just the ones that appeal to our political bias and tell us what we want to hear. Otherwise, we’ll never be truly informed.
Sincerely,
Joe Counter
Winder
(Editor's Note: What makes the Fox situation different from any other you mention is: 1. It involves a major lawsuit from a firm that was harmed by Fox's lies, a lawsuit that could have larger implications for the overall media environment; and 2. it involves the veracity of an election, the very core of how our nation functions. Your view is an apple to oranges comparison, a dose of "whataboutism" to deflect from the very real problem of how Fox peddled a conspiracy designed to undermine the nation. And they did; just look at the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Much of that was rooted in the false narrative Fox helped peddle. Whatever sins other media outlets might have committed, they pale in comparison to what Fox has done, and continues to do.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.