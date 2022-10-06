At an Illinois parade, seven killed, 48 injured. Uvalde, nineteen children and two teachers were shot dead. At a New York grocery store, 10 people killed, injuring 3 others. Mass shootings perpetrated on innocents by young men using a weapon of war.
Don’t you dare utter “thoughts and prayers.” If this human destruction grips your heart — vote! Vote for stricter gun laws and elected officials who support them.
Millions of women are now without access to safe and legal abortions. Justice Thomas opened the door to potential bans on contraception, gay marriage and loving who you choose. Don’t you dare utter, “This is not who we are.” Subjugation of rights are being perpetuated on all Americans by a Supreme Court that is crazily out of step with us.
Many of those in and who are seeking to take office are also planning to dismantle 13th, 14th and 17th Amendments, which threatens our citizenship, humanity and due process to every American. Are we not equal in this country? Why does equality for all seem to be a challenge to those that are attempting to limit others?
Does this frighten you? Do something — vote. Vote out legislators who support antiquated policies that drag us back into darkness.
Democracy doesn’t guarantee our freedoms. We do. But only if we vote!
