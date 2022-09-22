Dear Editor:
Just like making sure our vehicles have gas and are in good working order before making a trip, we should make sure we’re ready to vote before election day.
First, register to vote if a US citizen and a resident of Georgia living in the county and voting precinct where voting. There are no length of residency requirements in Georgia, so if you have just moved here you can register to vote on day one. You can also register to vote when 17.5 years old, but must be 18 by Election Day, November 8. If convicted of a felony, you must have served your sentence, completed probation/parole and paid any fines that are related to your sentence, or have received a pardon to register. Note: October 11th is voter registration deadline for voting in the November 8th General Election.
Second, if you’ve moved or changed your name since you lasted voted, update your voter registration with your new address. If you haven’t, there is a chance you have been removed from the voter rolls or unbeknownst to you, your polling place has changed. Go to mvp.sos.ga.gov to check your status and update any personal information. If you prefer, call the County Elections Office, 770-307-3110. These helpful, friendly folks can tell you over the phone if you are registered to vote or any other information concerning your voter registration.
Voting, just like vacations takes planning and preparation. Don’t wait until the last minute!
Early voting begins October 11th.
Sincerely,
Janet Walker Mooney
