Dear Editor:
Numbers don’t lie. Over the past decade, the Anti-Defamation League has counted about 450 U.S. murders committed by political extremists. Of these 450 killings, right-wing extremists committed about 75 percent, Islamic extremists 20 percent, and left-wing extremists 4 percent.
As this data shows, the American political right has a violence problem that has no equivalent on the left. The pattern extends to violence less severe than murder, like the Jan. 6 attack on Congress. It also extends to the language from some Republican politicians and conservative media figures that treats violence as a legitimate form of political expression. A larger number of Republican officials don’t use this language, but also do not denounce it or punish politicians who do use it. Nor do acts of violence against innocent school children seem to make a difference.
This Republican comfort with violence is new. Republican leaders from past decades, like Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole, Howard Baker and the Bushes, did not evoke violence. Gas prices, food prices, go up or down no matter who’s in charge. Time will provide correction.
On November 8th, we have an opportunity to not reward those that promote or tolerate violence.
Sincerely,
Harper Kindle
Statham
