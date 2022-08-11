Dear Editor:
On July 27 and August 3, your newspaper erroneously published two articles regarding the Barrow County GOP. Reading the published one-sided stories, one has to wonder, was the truth ever sought so the whole story could be exposed by this paper? What obviously unpopular statements were made to get Mr. Ken Young heckled, resulting in over half of the assembly removing themselves from his tirade?
Our group, the Barrow County Election Integrity Committee, are the so-called radicals Mr. Young came to admonish. This antiquated former chairman was invited to speak by the current chairman Debbie Reid. Young has not attended any party meetings for well over a year. How did he get his ammunition for this rant? Why did he feel the need now to return and behave in such a manner as to instigate an even further divide in an agitated group? Why didn’t anyone from this publication ever seek to contact any of those offended by his remarks for a comment or statement?
When trying to build and grow a party it doesn’t bode well to begin your speech with, “Good news, you don’t have to listen to any more loser candidates tonight!” He then gave his three reasons for leaving, being 1- most candidates were losers, 2- He was just tired and needed a break and 3 - I just cant take it anymore, I am so tired of a-holes and know-it-alls. These remarks came from the former GOP leader who considers himself a retired “preacher”. Remember he was invited to deliver this by the current “leader” Debbie Reid. Why do you suppose she instigated this action? Mr. Young has admitted he has been mentoring her this entire time. He has even commented on what a wonderful job she is doing. How does one reach these conclusions when he doesn’t attend the meetings?
Our committee was established primarily for one reason. We agree with the national majority and are concerned about our election’s integrity. The Gateway Pundit and Rasmussen Reports published last week stating 83% of Americans agree with us. It also indicated 75% are concerned with cheating and the majority of those feel the 2020 election was stolen. So who is correct? The people of Barrow County as well as the entire nation, deserve to know the truth. The only way to know the truth about the integrity of our election results, is to hand count the paper ballots and compare those results to the results produced by the scanners. If this were allowed, the truth would be known. The voters have a right to request this to be done, however they are being blocked by those who do not seem to want the truth to be revealed. If the numbers match, voters would regain their confidence in the election results. If they don’t match, voters are being denied their right to have their votes accurately counted.
Your article states “fraud they claim is being done by Democrats.” This is a false statement. We feel that both parties are at fault, by denying transparency, and circumventing the laws.
Mr. Young said that “not one major problem has been found.” The election results have never been audited in Barrow County by comparing the paper ballots to the results produced by the illegal QR code being read by the scanner. This was done however in DeKalb County and it resulted in the 3rd place candidate actually being the winner. This should be greatly concerning to us all as voters, regardless of party.
All our committee has attempted to do is to seek the truth and transparency in regards to our elections. We have only been met with hostility as a result. Mr. Young’s comments on July 19 were insulting and offensive to us as residents, voters, party members, and candidates. Your article has only cast more insulting and demeaning falsehoods toward pragmatic citizens of Barrow County.
Our government is supposed to serve the people of this nation. Our Founding Fathers instructed us to never trust our government. Government officials are subject to accountability. County officials and election officers throughout our state are refusing to uphold their Oaths of Office by denying our lawful Open Records Requests. This refusal is actually what started the divide, which is not between two factions of the GOP, but between many concerned members, and the beguiled leaders.
You made a comment referring to us as “a significant part of the party’s base that has become brainwashed with Trumpist propaganda.” This is an attack on the character of people you have never met or spoken with. It reveals your fear of our standing up for the rights of voters to have fair, honest, and transparent elections. What harm is there in voters wanting to lawfully and rightfully verify the accuracy of our election results? The truth never minds being questioned. A lie does not like to be challenged. Those who have nothing to hide, hide nothing.
As a source of the real facts, you can find the video footage that we have available of the meeting your paper has written about on our website news page at: https://barroweic.org/News
Sincerely,
Julie Bailey, Public Relations Corespondent
Barrow County Election Integrity Committee
(Editor's Note: There is no evidence of election fraud or miscalculations in Barrow County from 2020 or in the rest of the state. There was an election recount held three times following the 2020 balloting in the state and the outcome remained the same. What we do know that is factual is that while still in office, President Trump pressured Georgia leaders to "find votes" so that he would win the state; in other words, he wanted state officials to cheat on his behalf. We also know that it was Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to stop the certification of the 2020 election, a coup attempt that Trump reportedly supported. I don't doubt that some people believe the election was "stolen," but just because you believe something doesn't make it true. The idea of "election integrity" is just a code phrase used by right-wing activists in their attempt to overturn election results they don't like and to wrest control of the election's process so they can manipulate the outcome. They don't seek fairness, they seek control. I stand by what I wrote. — Mike Buffington.)
