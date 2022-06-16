Dear Editor:
We have guns at home. Daddy’s Browning shotgun, husband’s .22 rifle, his Ruger, and his Dad’s Italian Beretta.
Saw my first suicide victim when my neighborhood pal’s father blew his head off with a shotgun just inside the front screen door of his house. That’s where I found him at age 15, when I knocked to see if Joey was home. Lucky for Joey, he wasn’t. Couldn’t see the damage his bullet wrought because he lay with his head mercifully in the hall shadows. That was 58 years ago.
A year later, a boy I’d had a single date with shot and killed himself at age 16 over a girl. Didn’t know him well enough to go to his funeral, but I did attend the funeral of my classmate’s aunt. She was a strikingly beautiful brunette who looked asleep. But what I remember most was the darkish blue wound on her temple the mortician tried to cover but couldn’t where the bullet entered her brain and destroyed her life.
When I was 24, my Daddy’s older brother was shot during a home robbery and died of his wounds a month later. He’d heard someone breaking in, grabbed his gun, went into the den, and turned on the light. His assailants shot him through the glass door.
Then four years later, gun violence literally body slammed me. My 73-year old Daddy was shot at his place of business by a young man who said he needed money to take a girl on a date. One bullet clipped Daddy’s aorta. He died within arm’s reach of every hunting gun he owned, including that Browning.
Too many Americans wear blinders when it comes to guns. We think gun violence only happens to others. Those left behind after any shooting can never imagine the horror they will experience. Believe me on this. Maybe we all must become gun violence victims and experience firsthand gut-wrenching bottomless grief before we open our eyes.
I support the 2nd Amendment, but it doesn’t give us carte blanche to own military killing machines. At the rate mass shootings happen in America — it won’t be long until we’ve all been directly touched by a gun death. Then will we say it’s time for a change?
Sincerely,
Regina Smith
Athens
