Since the first coronavirus death on Feb. 6, almost 900 Americans die from it daily. We’ve already lost more lives to coronavirus than we lost in World War II, Korea, Viet Nam and Iraq, combined. Modern Europe is treating us like a third-world country because of our inability to deal with the virus effectively.
More than 7,000 people in Georgia have died from coronavirus and 2 million Georgians don’t have health insurance. Our governor wants to keep people from even knowing that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is available and is pushing a reinsurance scheme that will take Medicaid away from the most vulnerable among us.
Georgia has lost nine rural hospitals in the past decade and three more are closing this month, a record none of us should be proud of. The pandemic’s economic and health ravages continue to push elderly and poor Georgians over the edge and medical care costs for our uninsured are about to skyrocket. We have not turned the corner on this pandemic, contrary to what our president says.
The Supreme Court will decide whether to abolish the ACA in November and, despite years of talk, there is still no Republican plan to replace it. No plan means that 54 million Americans with pre-existing conditions like high blood pressure, asthma or opioid addiction will be abandoned.
Georgians with jobs that provide health care who are also fortunate enough to survive the virus will be left with long-term cardiac and vascular-related pre-existing conditions that no insurance company will touch.
Today, 23 million Americans rely on the ACA. Millions of Americans who have held on to jobs in this still shaky economy that provided health care will lose them. We need strong, competent and compassionate leadership like never before. Vote to protect your right to quality, affordable health care.
Angela Greene
Winterville
