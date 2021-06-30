Dear Editor:
There is a transportation bill in Congress making available $138 million for Georgia projects upon request by our U.S. representatives.
The 10th district, however, will not be receiving funding for roads, bridges and other projects our district needs because U.S. Rep. Jody Hice has not and does not intend to make a request. When asked why, his response has been, “No comment."
This is just another example of how Rep. Hice does not have our interests or backs as he draws his $174,000 plus expenses taxpayer-paid salary. He seems to think that his primary directive is to spread and support whatever conspiracy that Marjorie Taylor Greene and her fellow far-right radicals dream up. Sadly, due to the way district lines are drawn, he is safe and free to not pay attention to the needs of our district. So far those running to replace Hice are demonstrating they plan to continue this legacy.
As you age waiting for an internet connection, drive over potholes, maneuver unfinished projects and suspect bridges, think about the representation you are getting.
The redrawing of district lines is underway and we will have an opportunity to speak up and push for competitive districts versus safe districts, granting us real representation. Be on the lookout for details for the July 7 redistricting public hearing for our area. Participate in these hearings and when you hit a pothole, think about Hice.
—
Jacqueline Elsner
Athens
