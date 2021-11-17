Dear Editor:
Ever since the House passed the bipartisan bill to do lots of building and rebuilding around the country, Republicans have been at each other’s throats.
Some Republicans, none from Georgia, said it was great to vote for roads, bridges and broadband. But most in the party, encouraged by Mr. Infrastructure Week himself, Donald Trump, said that voting for roads, bridges and broadband made you a traitor for helping President Biden, and maybe even a socialist.
The GOP is so committed to obstruction that a majority of its House members and senators insist that party loyalty demands opposing repairing or building new highways in their own districts or states. Both Republican congressmen Jody Hice and Andrew Clyde considered improving our roads, bridges and broadband to be socialistic, if not an act of downright communism. Apparently, they rarely drive through their districts or attempt to use the internet outside of their home base. Heaven forbid, they and their party would do anything to help Barrow County.
I, for one, am glad to see an infrastructure package that will create good-paying jobs, better access to internet for small businesses to compete and broader educational opportunities for all sent to President Biden to sign. My thanks to the Democratic Party and the few Republicans (none from Georgia) that made it happen.
Peggy Perkins
Winder
