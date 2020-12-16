Dear Editor:
Congressman Jody Hice can no longer legally represent Georgians in the 10th District after he willingly and knowingly sought to usurp the Constitution of the United States.
When he and 125 other Republican House members signed up to support the Texas lawsuit seeking to silence Georgians’ voices by taking away our votes for Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, Hice broke Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to our Constitution. He should now be barred from serving further in the House.
Hice was clearly willing to support what amounted to an overt rebellion so that President Donald Trump could illegally be kept in office. For those who doubt what I say, read on.
“Section 3. No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
Hice didn’t sign on initially, but the devil on his shoulder got the best of him and he added his name. He has shamed Georgia and he does not deserve to represent Georgia’s 10th District.
—
Regina Smith
Athens
