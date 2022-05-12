Dear Editor:
I’m writing on behalf of my own interest, but I assume every property owner within the county shares in my interest.
I recently received my tax assessments as I’m sure others have as well. Mine was an annual increase of 24.6% and I assume others were in the same range.
I understand how assessments work. I don’t agree with them because they make no sense at all. Tax is based on a home’s value. My home didn’t pay me a dividend last year because it’s worth more. That value is only applicable when you sell it. In a world where and average worker’s salary increases 3% or less annually, how can they survive double digit property tax increases? I assume that county workers are not getting 20% annual increases — is the budget for next year increasing by 20%?
I understand inflation is averaging nearly 8%, but when we experience tough economic times as we have today, everyone shares some of the pain. Apparently, the Barrow County tax coffers do not. Based on these increases, there must be a large surplus year over year?
Doesn’t it make economic sense to at least cap the property tax increase based on CPI? Maybe drop the mileage rate, to keep the year over year expenses in line with CPI? Is it the goal of Barrow County to turn itself into another Gwinnett?
I think it’s time to use some common sense when it comes to taxes. A county propped up with year over year double digit tax increases is not sustainable and will fail miserably in the end.
Sincerely,
Mark Hooper
(Editor's Note: For clarification, local governments have not set their millage rates yet; those won't be set until early fall, so the net impact on taxes from higher assessments is not clear at this time.)
