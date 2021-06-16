Dear Editor:
Every 10 years, state legislatures redraw boundaries of their congressional and legislative districts, and the party that controls the majority of seats controls redistricting.
Over the years, self-serving politicians using sophisticated software have gotten sneakily good at manipulating this process for partisan gain. The resulting maps are often a crazy quilt of lines that snake across neighborhoods, dividing communities, eliminating competition, protecting incumbents, and diluting the power of individual voters.
It’s called gerrymandering, and it turns our democracy on its head, robbing voters of the right to choose their representatives and gives politicians the power to choose their voters. It’s often used to weaken the power of communities by concentrating them into one district (“packing”) or spreading them out across several (“cracking”).
Barrow County is split three ways. Winder and Auburn are in House District 116 represented by Terry England. The city of Statham has a portion in House District 116 and House District 117 (Houston Gaines). Bethlehem is in House District 114 (Tom Kirby) along with Loganville. You can bet Representatives Kirby and Gaines look out for Loganville and Athens more than they do Bethlehem and Statham.
Let’s face it. Barrow County is used to dilute votes elsewhere to ensure that representatives are forever safe and unaccountable. Accountability can happen by telling Sen. Bill Cowsert, vice-chair of the Redistricting Committee (404-463-1366 / bill.cowsert@senate.ga.gov) that you want public meetings, maps and data made public and his commitment to a nonpartisan review.
—
Peggy Perkins
Winder
