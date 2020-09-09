Dear Editor:
Voting by mail is a safe and convenient method to meet our civic responsibility. We avoid exposure to coronavirus, experience no transportation or childcare problems, and we vote when it best suits our schedule.
You don’t need a reason to vote absentee in Georgia; all you have to do is submit an application for an absentee ballot. You can do so on-line at ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov. Alternatively, you can call and request your local elections office send you an application. If your absentee ballot application is completely and accurately filled out, and you mail it back in with sufficient postage, you will be sent an official absentee ballot.
When you receive your absentee ballot, fill it out completely as instructed. Make no stray marks, comments, or use X’s or checks to select your candidate. Completely blacken in the circle by your candidate’s name. Carefully follow the instructions on the return envelope.
Be sure to sign the oath; otherwise, your ballot could be rejected! Either return your absentee ballot by mail using two postage stamps at least two weeks prior to Nov. 3, place your ballot in an absentee ballot drop box in your county, or hand deliver it to your local board of elections office on or before Nov. 3.
Georgia does several things to make it more convenient to exercise our right to vote. Voting by mail is one of them. If you don’t vote for your own interests, who will?
—
Phil Tomporowski
Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.